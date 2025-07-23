Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis headshot

Carlton Davis News: Passes physical

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Davis (undisclosed) was activated from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis will now be able to participate in practices and preseason games after passing his physical. The veteran corner signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Patriots in March after spending the 2024 season with the Lions, when he recorded 56 tackles (42 solo), 11 pass defenses (including two interceptions), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across 13 regular-season games. Davis is expected to start at outside corner opposite 2023 first-rounder Christian Gonzalez.

Carlton Davis
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now