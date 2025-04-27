Carter Runyon News: Heading to Big Apple

Runyon is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Runyon is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds with a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump. He led Towson in receptions (45) and touchdowns (five) as a senior, finishing with 502 yards. Runyon will aim to earn a depth role out of training camp.