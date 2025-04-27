Fantasy Football
Carter Runyon headshot

Carter Runyon News: Heading to Big Apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Runyon is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Runyon is an impressive athlete at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds with a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump. He led Towson in receptions (45) and touchdowns (five) as a senior, finishing with 502 yards. Runyon will aim to earn a depth role out of training camp.

Carter Runyon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
