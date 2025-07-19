Case Keenum Injury: Moves to active/NFI list
Keenum (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bears on Saturday.
Once he's ready to start practicing again, the quarterback can return from the active/NFI list at any time during training camp and the preseason. Keenum signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April after missing the 2024 season with a foot injury. The veteran, who has made 66 career regular-season starts and two playoff starts, might be able to compete with Tyson Bagent for the backup job to Caleb Williams.
