Case Keenum News: Returns from active/NFI list

The Bears activated Keenum (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Sunday.

Keenum was one of a few players added that Chicago placed on the active/NFI list Saturday. It's unclear what issue the 37-year-old was dealing with, but it won't keep him from hitting the practice field as the Bears open training camp Tuesday. Keenum joined the team on a one-year contract in April, and, while he'll likely compete with Tyson Bagent for the No. 2 quarterback role, his primary contribution should come as a mentor for Caleb Williams as he enters his second season as a starter.