Washington caught three of six targets for 33 yards while playing 95 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps during Week 1. Since then, his role has diminished. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to a concussion and caught one of three targets for 19 yards while playing 52 percent of the offensive snaps during his return in Week 4. Coming off a Week 5 bye, Washington saw more playing time in Week 6, likely due to Darnell Mooney (hamstring) being unavailable, and finished second among WRs in snaps behind Drake London. However, Washington finished with a season-low two targets and failed to catch a pass for the first time this season, save for the games he was inactive. As long as Mooney is dealing with an injury, Washington is a candidate for heavy snaps, but he's yet to take advantage of the opportunity.