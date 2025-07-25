Cedric Tillman Injury: Leaves practice early

Tillman left Friday's practice early, walking to the locker room with a member of the medical staff, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

ESPN Cleveland reports that Tillman was holding his lower leg after going down in the back of the end zone at the end of a play. It could just be cramping or a bruise, but he ended up missing the rest of practice. The Browns have shaky WR depth even when everyone is healthy, and they already opened camp with David Bell (hip) and Michael Woods (hand) unavailable. Tillman is expected to start after he seemingly broke through in the middle of last season, only to then miss the final month in concussion protocol.