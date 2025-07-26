Menu
Cedric Tillman News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Tillman (lower leg) returned to practice Saturday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman left practice early Friday but was quickly cleared of a serious injury, and his return to the practice field confirms this was only a scare. The 2023 third-round pick is in line for the No. 2 wideout role in Cleveland behind Jerry Jeudy. Last season, Tillman recorded 29 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
