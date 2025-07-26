Cedric Tillman News: Back at practice

Tillman (lower leg) returned to practice Saturday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman left practice early Friday but was quickly cleared of a serious injury, and his return to the practice field confirms this was only a scare. The 2023 third-round pick is in line for the No. 2 wideout role in Cleveland behind Jerry Jeudy. Last season, Tillman recorded 29 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games.