Wilson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Wilson played through his ankle issue in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, catching two of his three targets for 28 yards across 35 offensive snaps. The 28-year-old wideout is expected to continue playing through injury in New Orleans' Week 7 matchup against the Broncos unless he downgrades to a DNP either Tuesday or Wednesday.