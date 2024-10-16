Cedrick Wilson News: Good to go vs. Denver

Wilson (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's walkthrough session and does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Wilson's ankle is unlikely at 100 percent, but he's played through the injury for most of the regular season and will do so Thursday. Top wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) have both been ruled out, so Wilson should be on the field for three-wideout sets alongside Mason Tipton and Bub Means.