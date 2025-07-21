Chance Campbell News: Gets a look from Chicago

Campbell (knee) tried out for the Bears on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The linebacker tore his ACL last August with the Titans and had to miss the 2024 campaign. A sixth-round pick of Tennessee in 2022, Campbell also missed his rookie season with a knee issue. The Ole Miss product played in four games with the Titans in 2023, appearing on 62 special-teams snaps and five defensive snaps.