Charlie Jones Injury: Limited Wednesday

Jones (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been sidelined for the Bengals' last seven games due to a groin injury, so Wednesday's limited session could be a sign he's nearing a return to the field. The second-year wideout from Purdue's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best indication into whether he can return in Week 16, when the Bengals host the Browns. If Jones misses his eighth consecutive game Sunday, expect Khalil Herbert and Isaiah Williams to serve as Cincinnati's top kick and punt returners, respectively.