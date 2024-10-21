Charlie Jones News: Opens scoring for the Bengals

Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns.

Jones received the kickoff on the goal line and blew past defenders, not getting touched until he reached midfield when he was grazed by kicker Dustin Hopkins. Tony Brown and D'Anthony Bell both made attempts to bring him down and nearly pushed him out of bounds, but the Purdue product remained upright and narrowly dove into the end zone while hitting the pylon. It was Jones' first career kick return for a touchdown, although he did return a punt for a touchdown during his rookie campaign.