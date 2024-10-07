Charlie Kolar News: Comes up big against Cincy

Kolar had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets Sunday against the Bengals.

Kolar came up just shy of having two touchdowns but he was chased down from behind at the tail end of a 55-yard gain to set up an eventual score for the Ravens. The third-year tight end did manage to cash in his first touchdowns of the season and has shown a surprising knack for making big plays this season considering he burned the Cowboys for a 30-yard reception in Week 3. Baltimore continues to roll with a deep rotation at tight end with Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews still leading the way in terms of snaps, but Kolar is earning his keep when he's on the field. The Ravens host the Commanders in Week 6.