Charlie Woerner Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Woerner (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Woerner's full practice Thursday indicates that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocols. He will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Chargers on Sunday. The fifth-year tight end has mostly been utilized as a blocker this season and has logged two catches (on four targets) for 17 yards across 10 regular-season games.