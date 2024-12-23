Fantasy Football
Chauncey Golston News: Sacks Mayfield in close Week 16 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Golston registered six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Golston took down Baker Mayfield for a five-yard loss midway through the second quarter, and the former has now registered at least 1.0 sacks in two straight games. Golston has started at defensive end since Week 5 due to Demarcus Lawrence (foot) being on injured reserve. Over that span, Golston has registered 41 tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.

