Chauncey Golston headshot

Chauncey Golston News: Strong finish to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Golston recorded three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The fourth-year defensive end had something of a breakout campaign in 2024, finishing with career highs in tackles (56) and sacks (5.5), and 3.5 of those sacks came in the final four weeks of the season. Golston, a third-round pick in 2021, may have played well enough to earn himself a big contract and a starting role with another team in 2025 as he heads into free agency, but Dallas may not make a strong push to bring him back with an extension to Micah Parsons to worry about, and Sam Williams (knee) and Marshawn Kneeland expected to fill supporting roles in the pass rush.

Chauncey Golston
Dallas Cowboys
