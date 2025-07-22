Chaz Chambliss Injury: Dealing with foot injury
Chambliss is dealing with a foot injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Chambliss had been placed on the active/PUP list Monday with what's now being described as right foot injury. The rookie undrafted free agent can be activated at any point prior to the start of the regular season and once healthy, he will look to compete for a spot on the team's final roster.
