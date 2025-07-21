Chaz Chambliss Injury: Lands on active/PUP list

Chambliss (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Vikings on Monday.

The undrafted free-agent signing can return to the team at any point during training camp and the preseason once he's ready to practice. Chambliss will need to come back to have a chance to make the team behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard. The Georgia product did lead the Bulldogs with 6.5 sacks in 2024, and he made 86 tackles during a four-year college career.