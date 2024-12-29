Chig Okonkwo News: Remains heavily involved

Okonkwo recorded five receptions on seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for 17 yards.

Okonkwo maintained his elevated role in the Tennessee offense and led the team in targets for a third straight game. His longest catch went for 18 yards, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field to record his lowest yardage total in that same three-game span. Okonkwo's spike in involvement comes as a surprise given his usage throughout most of his career, but he figures to remain involved in a Week 18 matchup against the Texans.