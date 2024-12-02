Chris Brooks News: Stays involved Thursday

Brooks took three carries for 28 yards and caught both of his two targets for one yard during Thursday's 30-17 win versus the Dolphins.

Brooks continued to be more involved in the offense than teammate Emanuel Wilson in Week 13, and he collected five touches for the second straight contest. Even still, Josh Jacobs continues to see the lion's share of the Packers' backfield work both on running and passing downs, so Brooks' path to fantasy relevance in 2024 probably requires Jacobs missing time.