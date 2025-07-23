Chris Godwin Injury: No timeline to practice yet
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Godwin (ankle) is "on track" but doesn't have a specific timeline to return to practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Godwin is coming back from an ankle dislocation suffered in Week 7 last season and hasn't resumed practicing. He's on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp, with Bowles' comments suggesting a return isn't imminent. The Bucs were confident enough in Godwin's recovery to give him $44 million guaranteed on a three-year, $66 million contract in March, but the rehab process does seem to be coming along slower than many expected (at least outside the organization).
