Godwin's lack of activity to kick off the campaign isn't a surprise, as he remains in recovery mode from the season-ending dislocated left ankle that he sustained Week 7 of last year. Having said that, Tampa Bay activated him from the active\/PUP list last Tuesday, thereby giving him a chance to return to action at some point during the first four weeks. For as long as Godwin is sidelined, rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will be working in tandem with long-time Buc Mike Evans in the starting offense.