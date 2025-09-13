Godwin logged his first practice reps Thursday since sustaining a dislocated left ankle Week 7 during the 2024 campaign, but he followed up that limited session with no activity Friday before Bowles made a ruling on his availability for Week 2. His next chance for game action arrives Sunday, Sept. 21 against the Jets, but he may need to practice on back-to-back days in order to put himself in a position to make his season debut. Mike Evans and rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will continue to serve as the primary wide receivers for quarterback Baker Mayfield until Godwin is cleared to return.