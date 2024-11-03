Chris Lindstrom News: Active for Week 9

Lindstrom (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Lindstrom was cleared to return to Atlanta's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay after suffering a knee injury, but he stayed on the sidelines, allowing Kyle Hinton to get some reps. Lindstrom didn't practice Wednesday, was a limited participant Thursday and logged a full session Friday, so he should be full go for Week 9 and reclaim his starting spot at right guard.