Olave was not the primary target for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first career start Sunday after replacing previous QB1 Spencer Rattler at the end of the Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay. Instead, No.2 wide receiver Rashid Shaheed led the Saints with nine targets. Olave tied with tight end Juwan Johnson for the team's second-most targets, which represented a season low for the wideout. It didn't help that LA dominated New Orleans in time of possession with 43:53-16:07. If the Saints' offense continues to struggle at this rate, then Olave could be in store for another low output Week 10 versus division-rival Carolina.