He got all of his carries on the first and third drives, with the highlight being a 40-yard gain on Washington's second snap of the game to set up a Jayden Daniels rushing TD on quarterback's lone drive of the game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who started over Rodriguez the week before, came in for the second drive and scored a 27-yard TD on his second carry. Croskey-Merritt played until the end of the third quarter, while Rodriguez took his final carry early in the second. The two may be competing for a significant Week 1 role, with multiple recent reports suggesting Brian Robinson is being shopped. The Commanders held both Robinson and Austin Ekeler out Monday, leaving Rodriguez, Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols as the top three RBs.