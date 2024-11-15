Christian Barmore Injury: Could return in Week 11

Barmore (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The Alabama product has yet to take the field this season after being diagnosed with blood clots in August. Barmore appears to be trending toward not playing Sunday despite his questionable designation, as he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday before downgrading to a DNP on Friday. If Barmore cannot suit up in Week 11, expect Jeremiah Pharms to see additional work with the Patriots' first-team defensive line.