Christian Barmore News: Good to go

Barmore (illness) said Thursday that he's past his blood clot issue, cleared for offseason workouts and expecting to play Week 1, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The defensive tackle was diagnosed with blood clots ahead of the 2024 campaign and then missed the first 10 games. After returning for four contests, his symptoms came back, forcing him onto the reserve/non-football illness list for the final three weeks of the season. The Alabama product and 2021 second-round pick recorded 64 tackles (39 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and six pass breakups in 2023, his last healthy season.