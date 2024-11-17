Christian Barmore News: Will make 2024 debut

Barmore (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Barmore was on the Patriots' reserve/NFI list for the first 10 games of the regular season after being diagnosed with blood clots during training camp. He was activated from the NFI list Saturday, and he will make his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday. Given his lengthy absence and the fact he has just one practice under his belt, Barmore will likely operate on a snap count as the Patriots' ramp up the 2021 second-round pick, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.