Christian Benford News: Picks off Rodgers in Week 17

Benford finished Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets with two solo tackles and one interception.

Benford recorded his second interception of the season Sunday, when he jumped in front of an Aaron Rodgers pass intended for Allen Lazard midway through the fourth quarter. Benford's 24-yard returned, coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Rodgers, set the Bills up in Jets territory, and Buffalo capitalized on the good field position with a five-play drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Amari Cooper to extend the lead to 19 points. Benford is up to 64 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (including two interceptions), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through 15 regular-season games. It's unclear how much work Benford and the rest of the Bills' defensive starters will see against the Patriots in Week 18 since Buffalo is locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.