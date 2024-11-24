Christian Gonzalez Injury: On track for Sunday

Gonzalez (hip) is listed as questionable but is considered likely to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gonzalez didn't appear on the Patriots' Week 12 injury report until he was added Friday due to the hip issue, which limited his participation in Friday's session. The hip injury apparently isn't viewed as a big concern, and if Gonzalez is active for the contest as expected, he likely won't face any restrictions with his snap count. The second-year player is beginning to build a reputation as one of the top cover corners in the league, and his availability for Sunday will be vital as the Patriots look to slow down standout Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.