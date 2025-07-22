Christian McCaffrey News: Looking healthy at start of camp

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that McCaffrey is "here and healthy" for the start of 49ers training camp, but the running back's workload will be managed in advance of the regular season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After a 2024 season in which he missed 13 games due to Achilles tendinitis in both legs and a PCL sprain in his right knee, McCaffrey didn't have any restrictions during the offseason program and appears to be back to his normal self as camp kicks off. FB Kyle Juszczyk spoke highly of the 29-year-old McCaffrey two weekends ago at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, stating, "Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL. He was the offensive player of the year two years ago. ... He looks so healthy, he looks so explosive." McCaffrey mustered just 348 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns on 65 touches in his four appearances last season, but in the aforementioned, award-winning 2023 campaign, he put up 2,023 total yards and 21 TDs in 16 regular-season games.