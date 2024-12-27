Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Roland-Wallace headshot

Christian Roland-Wallace News: Paces team with 10 stops Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Roland-Wallace tallied 10 tackles (six solo) in Wednesday's 29-10 Week 17 win over Pittsburgh.

With Chamarri Conner (concussion) unable to suit up, Roland-Wallace logged a season-high 65 percent of KC's defensive snaps and recorded a career-best 10 tackles. The rookie cornerback has been getting more work in the secondary of late after playing exclusively on special teams from Week 10 to Week 14. Whether Roland-Wallace gets another start Week 18 versus Denver will likely depend upon Conner's ability to return to action.

Christian Roland-Wallace
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now