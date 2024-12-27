Christian Roland-Wallace News: Paces team with 10 stops Wednesday
Roland-Wallace tallied 10 tackles (six solo) in Wednesday's 29-10 Week 17 win over Pittsburgh.
With Chamarri Conner (concussion) unable to suit up, Roland-Wallace logged a season-high 65 percent of KC's defensive snaps and recorded a career-best 10 tackles. The rookie cornerback has been getting more work in the secondary of late after playing exclusively on special teams from Week 10 to Week 14. Whether Roland-Wallace gets another start Week 18 versus Denver will likely depend upon Conner's ability to return to action.
