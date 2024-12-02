Christian Rozeboom News: Back-to-back weeks with 12 tackles

Rozeboom recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) including a tackle for loss, as well as a pass defended during Sunday's 21-14 victory against the Saints.

Rozeboom tied his career-high set last week with 12 tackles, and tacked on his fourth pass defended of the season for good measure. On the year, Rozeboom cracked the triple digit mark for tackles, with 103 total tackles (53 solo) so far during the 2024 campaign. An imposing task is on hand for Week 14, with the dynamic Josh Allen and the Bills up next.