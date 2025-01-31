Fantasy Football
Christian Rozeboom headshot

Christian Rozeboom News: Hits triple digits in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 12:18pm

Rozeboom recorded 135 tackles (69 solo), including 1.0 sacks, an interception and four passes defended during the 2024 regular season.

Despite finishing 17th out of all qualifying players with 135 tackles, Rozeboom's actual performance at linebacker was more of a mixed bag, as he struggled with missed tackles and managed only a single sack over 785 snaps on defense. An unrestricted free agent, Rozeboom may have to find a new home in the offseason while the Rams look to add a playmaker alongside Omar Speights at inside linebacker.

Christian Rozeboom
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
