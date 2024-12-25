Fantasy Football
Christian Watson headshot

Christian Watson Injury: DNP on estimated injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 2:13pm

Watson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Watson banged up his left knee Monday when a Saints defender landed on his leg out of bounds after a 14-yard carry. Upon further evaluation Tuesday, the third-year pro is dealing with "just a bruise," as coach Matt LaFleur told Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. "Still gotta be able to function," LaFleur added. "We'll see how he practices this week and see where we're at." As such, Watson's presence on the field the next two days may be key for the Packers' decision-making process in advance of Sunday's game at Minnesota.

