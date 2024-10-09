Christian Watson Injury: Limited in return to practice

Watson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Just 10 days removed from suffering a left high-ankle sprain Week 4 against the Vikings that sidelined him this past Sunday at the Rams, Watson was able to return to the practice field. It's no surprise that he managed only limited reps considering the nature of the injury, but he may not miss as much time as initially expected. Ultimately, how Watson fares in practice Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether or not he's ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.