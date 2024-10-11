Fantasy Football
Christian Watson Injury: Listed as questionable

Watson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Paul Bretl of ESPN La Crosse reports.

Watson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, after suffering the injury Week 4 and missing Week 5. Multiple reports suggested a high-ankle sprain as the diagnosis, but Watson's father (former NFL safety Tim Watson) revealed Wednesday that the wide receiver is recovering from a medial ankle sprain. The updated diagnosis doesn't mean Watson will play this Sunday, but the Packers are at least keeping the door open ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. His availability impacts workload expectations for perimeter wideouts Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

