Christian Watson Injury: Officially inactive Sunday

Watson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson will miss the first of what is expected be a multi-game absence after he came out of the Week 4 loss to the Vikings with a high left-ankle sprain. Green Bay also will be without Romeo Doubs (suspension) in Week 5, so Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath are the team's available wide receivers Sunday. The Packers seemingly are confident Watson won't require an IR stint, so they may be targeting Week 7 against the Texans or Week 8 at Jacksonville as his possible spots to return to action.