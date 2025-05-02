Christian Watson Injury: Progressing in rehab

Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Watson (knee) has "been outstanding" in his recovery from the torn right ACL he suffered early January and is "working hard," Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur said Watson's work ethic approaching his ACL rehab has been impressive, per Ryan Wood of USA Today, but the timing of the young wideout's injury sheds serious doubt on his availability for the early portion of the regular season. Green Bay also invested significant draft capital at the wide receiver position in April's draft, selecting first-round pick Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams. With all of Jayden Reed (shoulder), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman (knee) and Malik Heath still present, the Packers boast one of the league's most crowded wide receiver rooms, meaning Watson will face tough competition for snaps even if he achieves an exceptional recovery timeline.