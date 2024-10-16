Christian Watson Injury: Remains limited by ankle injury

Watson (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Watson looked like his normal dynamic self this past Sunday against the Cardinals, reeling off 68 yards and one touchdown on his three catches (four targets). The output mostly was fueled by a 44-yard TD connection with QB Jordan Love, but it still was an encouraging performance after missing just one game due to a sprained left ankle. Fellow WRs Jayden Reed (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) also had caps on their practice reps Wednesday, so the situation will be one to monitor to get a sense of the trio's odds to suit up Sunday versus the Texans.