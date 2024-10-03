Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Watson headshot

Christian Watson Injury: Sits out Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 3, 2024

Watson (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Though head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Watson will avoid a stint on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in this past Sunday's loss to Minnesota, the injury will almost certainly force the wideout to miss at least a game or two. Unsurprisingly, Watson has missed the Packers' first two Week 5 practices, and if he remains sidelined again Friday, he'll likely be ruled out in advance of Sunday's trip to Los Angeles against the Rams.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News