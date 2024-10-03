Christian Watson Injury: Sits out Thursday's practice

Watson (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Though head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Watson will avoid a stint on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in this past Sunday's loss to Minnesota, the injury will almost certainly force the wideout to miss at least a game or two. Unsurprisingly, Watson has missed the Packers' first two Week 5 practices, and if he remains sidelined again Friday, he'll likely be ruled out in advance of Sunday's trip to Los Angeles against the Rams.