Christian Watson Injury: Spotted at practice Wednesday

Watson (ankle) is participating in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson is back at practice for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 4 against the Vikings, presumably as a limited participant. Though the third-year pro is believed to have avoided a severe version of the injury, Watson is still expected to log a multi-game absence after having sat out Green Bay's win over the Rams in Week 5. Still, it's encouraging to see Watson already back on the practice field, even if he'll likely remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Packers also got Romeo Doubs back at practice Wednesday after his one-game suspension.