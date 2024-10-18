Christian Watson News: No Week 7 injury designation

Watson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Both Watson and Jayden Reed (ankle) are good to go after three limited practices apiece, while Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is listed as questionable after following the same practice routine. Watson posted a season-high 68 receiving yards thanks to a 40-yard touchdown catch in Green Bay's Week 6 win over the Cardinals, and he'll look to build off that strong outing against a Houston defense that has been more vulnerable through the air than on the ground.