Christian Watson News: Quiet in victory

Watson had one reception for nine yards and one carry for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Texans.

Watson was coming off his most productive game of the season, but quarterback Jordan Love focused elsewhere in Week 7, and Watson finished with just two targets and two touches. Inconsistency is a major issue for Watson's fantasy prospects, but he will have a plus matchup in Week 8 with the Packers facing a Jaguars defense that ranks near the bottom of the league when it comes to receptions, yards and touchdowns ceded to opposing wideouts.