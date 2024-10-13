Christian Watson News: Returning to action Sunday

Watson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Initially slated to miss multiple games due to what was reported to be a high left-ankle sprain, Watson will miss only one contest as a result. Because he was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, he may not be able to handle his typical workload, which was at least 54 percent of snaps in each of the first three weeks of the campaign. If he's not at full health, Watson likely will cede snaps to the likes of Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Bo Melton behind Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.