Christian Watson

Christian Watson News: Season-best outing in Week 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Watson (ankle) caught three of four targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals.

The oft-injured Watson returned from a one-game absence to post his highest yardage total of the season, topping his Week 3 output by one yard. His 44-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter came one possession after Watson caught a drive-extending 14-yard pass on fourth-and-2. Green Bay's wide receivers combined for four touchdown catches in Sunday's win, with Jayden Reed scoring one and Romeo Doubs adding two. Watson and Doubs will likely continue playing complementary roles behind Reed against the Texans in Week 7, regardless of Dontayvion Wicks' (shoulder) availability.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
