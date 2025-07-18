Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Christian Wilkins headshot

Christian Wilkins Injury: Placed on PUP list by Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 9:52am

Wilkins (foot) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Raiders on Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

As training camp approaches, the defensive tackle continues to bounce back from a Jones fracture that he suffered in his left foot last October, which required surgery and ended his 2024 campaign. Wilkins can be removed from the PUP list at any time between now and the start of the regular season, but for now, a timeline for his return to practice remains unclear.

Christian Wilkins
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now