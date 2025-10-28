Carolina has more of a financial commitment to Hubbard after inking him to a four-year, $33.2 million extension last November, but the stellar results the Panthers have gotten from Dowdle over the past four weeks have made it difficult for Canales to justify moving forward with a two-pronged approach to the backfield. While Hubbard was sidelined Weeks 5 and 6 win a calf injury, Dowdle racked up 473 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in wins over the Dolphins and Cowboys, and Dowdle has continued to thrive while being used in a timeshare with Hubbard over the past two games. Between Weeks 7 and 8, Dowdle has averaged 5.3 yards on his 25 carries, more than doubling up Hubbard's average of 2.5 yards on 26 totes. Hubbard isn't expected to disappear from Carolina's game plans completely and could even continue to make ceremonial starts, but Canales' comments indicate that Dowdle is being viewed as the team's clear top option on the ground heading into Sunday's game in Green Bay.