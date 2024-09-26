C.J. Mosley Injury: Misses another practice

Mosley (toe) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Mosley hasn't yet resumed practicing since suffering a right toe injury Week 2, but coach Robert Saleh has expressed optimism that the standout linebacker will get back on the field Sunday versus the Broncos. If Mosley isn't able to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Friday, though, it may be difficult for him to avoid a second straight missed game.