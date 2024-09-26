Fantasy Football
C.J. Mosley Injury: Misses another practice

Mosley (toe) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Mosley hasn't yet resumed practicing since suffering a right toe injury Week 2, but coach Robert Saleh has expressed optimism that the standout linebacker will get back on the field Sunday versus the Broncos. If Mosley isn't able to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Friday, though, it may be difficult for him to avoid a second straight missed game.

C.J. Mosley headshot
C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
New York Jets
Written By RotoWire Staff